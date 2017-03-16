March 16 Exa Corp
* Exa reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $19.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.2 million
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $75 million to $80 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $16 million to $17 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Exa corp sees q1 gaap net loss is expected to be in range
of $3.1 million to $3.7 million
* Exa corp sees q1 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in
range of $2.5 million to $3.1 million
* Exa corp sees fy 2018 gaap net loss is expected to be in
range of $3.7 million to $6.4 million
* Exa corp sees fy 2018 non-gaap net loss is expected to be
in range of $0.6 million to $3.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $18.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
