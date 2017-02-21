Feb 21 Exact Sciences Corp:

* Q4 loss per share $0.34

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $180 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $35.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.2 million

* Exact Sciences Corp - during Q1 of 2017, company expects cologuard volume of at least 88,000 completed tests

* Exact Sciences Corp - company anticipates cologuard volume of at least 415,000 completed tests during 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $163.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S