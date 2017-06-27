BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Nestle to 'AA-'; outlook stable
* Fitch downgrades Nestle to 'AA-'; outlook stable
June 27 ExactEarth Ltd
* ExactEarth announces agreement with CML Microcircuits
* ExactEarth- entered into an agreement with CML Microcircuits of UK to provide AIS solution for tracking small vessels
* Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP reports a 7.1 percent passive stake in Constellation Alpha Capital Corp as of June 20, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage: