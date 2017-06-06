BRIEF-Workhorse Group enters into at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen
* Workhorse Group Inc says on June 22, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen And Company, Llc - SEC filing
June 6 Exactech Inc
* Exactech announces successful first surgeries with new equinoxe® preserve stem and exactechgps® shoulder application
* Says full U.S. market availability for preserve stem and exactechgps shoulder application is planned for beginning of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Workhorse Group Inc says on June 22, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen And Company, Llc - SEC filing
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement