BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Exactech Inc-
* Exactech Q1 revenue up 6% to $69.5 million on 21% extremities growth
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $66.5 million to $68.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $266 million to $272 million
* Q1 revenue $69.5 million versus $65.3 million
* Exactech inc sees FY 2017 adjusted eps target is $1.26-$1.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.