BRIEF-Aveo Oncology gets $14 mln from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
June 26 Excelsior Biopharma Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 8
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of wholesale off-take agreement