BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Feb 17 Exelixis Inc
* Exelixis announces phase 1 trial results for cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab with or without ipilimumab in refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other genitourinary tumors
* Exelixis Inc - Recommended doses for ongoing expansion cohorts and future potential trials identified for doublet and triplet combinations
* Exelixis - Data from Part II also demonstrate that using cabozantinib with two immunotherapy agents is well-tolerated with promising early activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash