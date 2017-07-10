FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb initiate phase 3 trial
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb initiate phase 3 trial

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co:

* Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb initiate phase 3 trial of opdivo in combination with cabometyx or opdivo and yervoy in combination with cabometyx, versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ipsen to co-fund trial​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍checkmate 9ER is an open-label, randomized, multi-national phase 3 trial that aims to enroll approximately 1,014 patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

