BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Exelixis Inc:
* Exelixis announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $80.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Exelixis -reiterating previously provided guidance that total costs and operating expenses for full year will be between $290 million and $310 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.