April 13 Exelon Generation:

* Exelon generation, JAPC establish joint venture to enhance nuclear operational excellence worldwide

* Joint venture company will license and deploy Exelon nuclear management model in major nuclear power projects around world

* JV co, Jexel nuclear, will be jointly controlled 50 percent by co and JAPC, with two board members each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)