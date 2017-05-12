May 12 EXEOTECH INVEST AB (PUBL)

* EXEOTECH ACQUIRES ANOTHER 9.9% OF LA PETITE EPICERIE SAIGON LTD AND 15% OF SAIGON NATURAL FOOD CO. LTD

* INVESTMENT IS OF ABOUT SEK 1.85 MILLION, FINANCED THROUGH A DIRECTED ISSUE OF ABOUT 75.9 MILLION SHARES