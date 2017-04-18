April 18 Exeotech Invest AB:

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 63.7 MILLION SHARES BRINGING PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 1.7 MILLION

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF MORMOR MAGDAS DÄRPRODUCERADE MAT OCH GLASS AB FOR ABOUT SEK 1.35 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES IS SEK 0.026, REPRESENTING A 10 PERCENT DISCOUNT TO 10-DAYS VOLUME WEIGHTED PRICE

* SEK 0.9 MILLION IS PAID CASH AND REMAINING ABOUT SEK 0.35 MILLION WILL BE AMORTIZED OVER 5 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)