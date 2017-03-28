UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Exeter Resource Corp
* Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp
* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for total consideration of c$247 million
* Exeter Resource Corp - Goldcorp will acquire all outstanding shares of exeter for consideration of 0.12 of a goldcorp share for each exeter share
* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for c$2.58 per exeter share
* Exeter Resource - Exeter's board of directors has unanimously approved transaction; recommends that exeter shareholders vote in favour of arrangement
* Exeter Resource - under certain circumstances where transaction is not completed, exeter has agreed to pay a termination fee of c$8.65 million to goldcorp
* Exeter Resource - all of directors and officers of exeter, who own or control about 8.4% of co's issued shares have entered support agreements with goldcorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.