March 28 Exeter Resource Corp

* Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp

* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for total consideration of c$247 million

* Exeter Resource Corp - Goldcorp will acquire all outstanding shares of exeter for consideration of 0.12 of a goldcorp share for each exeter share

* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for c$2.58 per exeter share

* Exeter Resource - Exeter's board of directors has unanimously approved transaction; recommends that exeter shareholders vote in favour of arrangement

* Exeter Resource - under certain circumstances where transaction is not completed, exeter has agreed to pay a termination fee of c$8.65 million to goldcorp

* Exeter Resource - all of directors and officers of exeter, who own or control about 8.4% of co's issued shares have entered support agreements with goldcorp