BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 EXFO Inc
* EXFO announces CEO transition
* Founder Germain Lamonde appoints Philippe Morin as new CEO
* has appointed Philippe Morin as EXFO's new CEO, effective April 1, 2017
Lamonde will become EXFO's executive chairman
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results