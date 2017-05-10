May 10 Exide Technologies
* Exide technologies announces refinancing transactions
* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors,
certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured
notes due 2020
* Entered into PSA with investors, holders of outstanding 7%
second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025,
common stock, par value $0.01
* Pursuant to psa, certain investors purchased $80.0 million
in principal amount of 7.25% second lien senior secured
convertible pik notes due 2025
* Purchse of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible
pik notes due 2025 for cash at generating gross proceeds of $72
million
