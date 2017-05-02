US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
May 2 Exlservice Holdings Inc
* EXL reports 2017 first quarter results
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.57, revenue view $748.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $183 million versus I/B/E/S view $176.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 11 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $740 million to $760 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced an additional $100 million share repurchase authorization for years 2017 -2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
