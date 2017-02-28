Feb 28 Exlservice Holdings Inc

* Reports FY 2016 revenue of $686.0 million, up 9.1 percent

* Exl reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $177.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $735 million to $760 million

* Board of directors authorized an additional $100 million common stock repurchase program, effective immediately

* Approval increases 2017 authorization from $20 million to $40 million and authorizes stock repurchases of up to $40 million in 2018 and 2019

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $755.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S