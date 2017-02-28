Feb 28 Exlservice Holdings Inc
* Reports FY 2016 revenue of $686.0 million, up 9.1 percent
* Exl reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Q4 earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $177.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.7
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $735 million to $760 million
* Board of directors authorized an additional $100 million
common stock repurchase program, effective immediately
* Approval increases 2017 authorization from $20 million to
$40 million and authorizes stock repurchases of up to $40
million in 2018 and 2019
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $755.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
