UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Exone Co
* The Exone Company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $18.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue fell 10 percent
* Exone Co - qtrly total revenue $14.6 million versus $16.2 million
* Exone Co - "our outlook is positive for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.