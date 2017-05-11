BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
May 11 Expedia Inc:
* Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRrail
* Expedia Inc- announced entry into a definitive agreement in which Expedia will acquire a majority stake in SilverRail
* Deal anticipated to close in middle of 2017 pending satisfaction of closing conditions
* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges