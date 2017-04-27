British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Expedia Inc:
* Expedia Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.57
* Expedia says for the first quarter of 2017, total gross bookings increased 14 pct
* Expedia q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus. $1.90 billion
* Expedia q1 gross bookings, including homeaway, increased $2.9 billion or 14 pct year-over-year to $23.6 billion
* Expedia - on a standalone basis, for q1 trivago reached $286 million in revenue, an increase of 62 pct year-over-year
* Expedia - for q1 egencia gross bookings reached $1.8 billion, an increase of 9 pct year-over-year
* Expedia - based on current plans, expect to incur about $15 million to $20 million in restructuring and related reorganization charges for 2017
* Expedia - recognized $2 million in restructuring and related reorganization charges during the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Expedia - net loss in the first quarter of 2016 was primarily related to foreign exchange, as well as an other-than-temporary investment impairment
* Expedia - net loss in the first quarter of 2017 was primarily related to foreign exchange
* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.