April 27 Expedia Inc:

* Expedia Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.57

* Expedia says for the first quarter of 2017, total gross bookings increased 14 pct

* Expedia q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus. $1.90 billion

* Expedia q1 gross bookings, including homeaway, increased $2.9 billion or 14 pct year-over-year to $23.6 billion

* Expedia - on a standalone basis, for q1 trivago reached $286 million in revenue, an increase of 62 pct year-over-year

* Expedia - for q1 egencia gross bookings reached $1.8 billion, an increase of 9 pct year-over-year

* Expedia - based on current plans, expect to incur about $15 million to $20 million in restructuring and related reorganization charges for 2017

* Expedia - recognized $2 million in restructuring and related reorganization charges during the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Expedia - net loss in the first quarter of 2016 was primarily related to foreign exchange, as well as an other-than-temporary investment impairment

* Expedia - net loss in the first quarter of 2017 was primarily related to foreign exchange

* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.05

* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S