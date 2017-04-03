April 3 Experian Plc:
* Experian agrees to sell email/ccm business
* Signs agreement to sell controlling interest in
email/cross-channel marketing in a further step to sharpen
strategic focus
* Has agreed to divest a 75 pct interest in CCM to Vector
Capital, with Experian retaining balance
* Enterprise value of CCM at completion is c. $400 mln on a
cash and debt free basis
* Net proceeds on closing to Experian will be 75 pct of
enterprise value, and will be after transaction costs and taxes
* Experian will retain a 25 pct equity interest in CCM and a
seller note for $75 mln
* On a pro forma basis net debt to EBITDA is expected to be
c.1.9-2.0x at March 31, 2017, compared to group's target range
of 2-2.5x
* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and
is expected to complete during first half of financial year
ending March 31, 2018
