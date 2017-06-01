June 1 Experian Plc:

* Mike Rogers has been appointed as a new independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2017, and as chairman-designate of remuneration committee

* Roger Davis has notified company of his intention to step down as a director of experian plc