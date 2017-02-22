BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group says Full Times Investment enters agreement with Noble One Investments
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
Feb 22 Expert System SpA:
* Selected for OncoSNIPE, a program supported by Bipfrance with an allocation of 7.7 million euros ($8.09 million) Source text: bit.ly/2lKxtRT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9518 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 483,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO