BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Exponent Inc-
* Exponent reports first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue $84.12 million versus i/b/e/s view $81 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to expect modest top-line growth due to adjustment in headcount during second half of 2016
* Exponent Inc - expect 2017 revenues before reimbursements to grow in low to mid-single digits as compared to 2016
Exponent Inc - expect 2017 ebitda margin to decline by approximately 25 to 75 basis points, as compared to 2016
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results