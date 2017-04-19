April 19 Exponent Inc-

* Exponent reports first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $84.12 million versus i/b/e/s view $81 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to expect modest top-line growth due to adjustment in headcount during second half of 2016

* Exponent Inc - expect 2017 revenues before reimbursements to grow in low to mid-single digits as compared to 2016

* Exponent Inc - expect 2017 ebitda margin to decline by approximately 25 to 75 basis points, as compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: