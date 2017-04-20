BRIEF-Cerecor files for resale from time to time of up to 29.2 mln shares
* Files for resale from time to time of up to 29.2 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing
April 20 EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB
* EXPRES2ION SIGNS COMMERCIAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ABIVAX FOR USING THE EXPRES2 PLATFORM IN THEIR EBOLA PROGRAM
* FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for resale from time to time of up to 29.2 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing
* Allergan announces closing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: