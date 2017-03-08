March 8 Express Inc

* Express, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; introduces first quarter and full year 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 sales $678.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $675.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales (including e-commerce sales) decreased 13%

* Sees q1 2017 comparable sales negative high single digits

* On track to deliver $44 million to $54 million in total cost savings over next three years

* Express inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures $62 to $67 million

* Inventory was $241.4 million at end of 2016 compared to $255.4 million at end of 2015, a 5% decrease

* Express inc sees for q1 2017 diluted loss per share of $0.04 to earnings per share $0.00

* Sees full year 2017 diluted eps $0.65 to $0.73

* Sees 2017 comparable sales flat to low single digits