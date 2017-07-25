FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 hours ago
BRIEF-Express Scripts Q2 earnings per share $1.37
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts Q2 earnings per share $1.37

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.73

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.88 to $1.92

* Express Scripts Holding Co - increased its guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share from a range of $6.90 to $7.04 to a range of $6.95 to $7.05

* Express Scripts Holding Co - expects total adjusted claims for Q3 of 2017 to be in range of 340 million to 350 million

* Express Scripts Holding Co - adjusted earnings per diluted share for Q3 of 2017 is estimated to be in range of $1.88 to $1.92

* Express Scripts Holding Co - qtrly revenues $25,347.5‍​ million versus $25,222.3 million

* Express Scripts Holding Co - estimate initiative will deliver savings of approximately $550 million to $600 million annually by 2021

* Express scripts holding co qtrly adjusted claims of 350.0 million, flat

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company is updating its expected 2018 retention rate for 2017 selling season to be in range of 94% to 96%

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company expects to formalize plan for our enterprise value initiative by end of 2017

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company's enterprise value initiative is currently estimated to cost approximately $600 million to $650 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express Scripts - initiative is expected to help company achieve its targeted core pbm compounded annual ebitda growth rate from 2017-2020 of 2% to 4%

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company's enterprise value initiative is currently estimated to to deliver cumulative savings of nearly $1.2 billion by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.