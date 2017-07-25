July 25 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* Express Scripts-based on recent statements made,other actions taken by Anthem, co believes unlikely its contract with anthem will be extended‍​

* Express Scripts says " if we do enter into new contract with anthem, it would be on terms significantly less favorable to us than current contract"

* Express Scripts - Anthem contract generated about 19 pct of total consolidated revenues for both three and six months ended june 30, 2017, respectively Source text - bit.ly/2v5NWp1 Further company coverage: