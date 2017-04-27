British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Extended Stay America Inc-
* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay america, inc. And esh hospitality, inc. Announced that they have entered into a share repurchase agreement
* Announced an underwritten secondary offering of 30 million paired shares
* Extended Stay America - extended stay america and esh hospitality intend to repurchase 750,000 paired shares directly from selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.