BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended stay america announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to $291 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Extended stay america inc - increases 2017 outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda
* Extended stay america inc- increases 2017 outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.35
* Extended stay america inc - sees fy total revenues $1,285 million - $1,310 million
* Says if asset sales are completed in q2, expect it will reduce 2017 total revenues by $7 million to $8 million
* Extended stay america inc - sees fy revpar 1.5% - 3.5%
* Extended stay america inc - sees fy net income $175 - $188 million
* Extended stay america inc - if asset sales are completed in q2, expect it will reduce 2017 adjusted ebitda by $3 million to $3.5 million for full year
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $289.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.