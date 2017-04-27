April 27 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended stay america announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to $291 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Extended stay america inc - increases 2017 outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.35

* Extended stay america inc - sees fy total revenues $1,285 million - $1,310 million

* Says if asset sales are completed in q2, expect it will reduce 2017 total revenues by $7 million to $8 million

* Extended stay america inc - sees fy revpar 1.5% - 3.5%

* Extended stay america inc - sees fy net income $175 - $188 million

* Extended stay america inc - if asset sales are completed in q2, expect it will reduce 2017 adjusted ebitda by $3 million to $3.5 million for full year

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $289.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: