BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 30 Exterran Corp
* Exterran Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes offering
* Exterran Corp - Upsized from previously announced $300 million aggregate principal amount
* Exterran - Subsidiaries upsized and priced their private offering of $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results