May 3 Exterran Corp:

* Exterran Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $280.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says oil and gas product sales backlog was $424.6 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $306.2 million at December 31, 2016

* Says oil and gas product sales bookings for Q1 of 2017 were $249.2 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 190%