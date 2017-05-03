BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
May 3 Exterran Corp:
* Exterran Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $280.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says oil and gas product sales backlog was $424.6 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $306.2 million at December 31, 2016
* Says oil and gas product sales bookings for Q1 of 2017 were $249.2 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 190%
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives