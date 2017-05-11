BRIEF-Nanjing Pharma gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
May 11 Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :
* Unit entered into subscription agreement with fund
* Deal at aggregate consideration of HK$50 million
* fund is KKC Capital SPC
* Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 50,000 participating shares in fund attributable to segregated portfolio
* Says to issue up to 1.6 billion yuan ($234.42 million) 5-year bonds