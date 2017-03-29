BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Extreme Networks Inc -
* Extreme Networks to acquire Brocade's data center networking business
* Brocade's data center networking business will be sold to extreme for $55 million in cash
* Extreme expects acquisition to be accretive to cash flow and earnings for its fiscal year 2018
* Acquisition is expected to close within 60 days following closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.
* Extreme expects to fund transaction with funds resulting from an anticipated amendment increasing its existing credit facility
* Expects to generate over $230 million in annualized revenue from acquired assets
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results