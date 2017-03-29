March 29 Extreme Networks Inc -

* Extreme Networks to acquire Brocade's data center networking business

* Brocade's data center networking business will be sold to extreme for $55 million in cash

* Extreme expects acquisition to be accretive to cash flow and earnings for its fiscal year 2018

* Acquisition is expected to close within 60 days following closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.

* Extreme expects to fund transaction with funds resulting from an anticipated amendment increasing its existing credit facility

* Expects to generate over $230 million in annualized revenue from acquired assets