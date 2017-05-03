BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Exxonmobil
* Exxon Mobil Corporation makes application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada
* If order sought is granted by ASC, Exxonmobil will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada
* Exxonmobil - will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results