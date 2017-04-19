BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* Exxon Mobil and SABIC select San Patricio county for proposed petrochemical project on u.s. Gulf coast
* Exxon Mobil - facilities would include a 1.8 million tonne per year ethane cracker and derivative units
* Exxon Mobil - exxonmobil and SABIC will now apply for necessary air and wastewater permits from Texas commission on environmental quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results