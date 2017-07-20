FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to challenge finding by OFAC that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Millions heed anti-Maduro shutdown in Venezuela
world
Millions heed anti-Maduro shutdown in Venezuela
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to challenge finding by OFAC that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Says ‍launched legal challenge to finding by treasury department's office of foreign assets control that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​

* Says ‍OFAC alleges co violated sanctions when it signed some documents in may 2014 countersigned on behalf of Rosneft by Igor Sechin acting as Rosneft executive​

* Says ‍at time of signing documents, ongoing oil and gas activities in Russia with Rosneft​ were not under any direct sanction by U.S. government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.