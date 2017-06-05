June 5 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Exxonmobil acquires exploration acreage in equatorial guinea

* Contract includes a commitment to acquire new and reprocess existing 3-D seismic data

* Affiliate​ ‍signed a production sharing contract with government of Equatorial Guinea for a deepwater block located 36 miles west of Malabo

* Following ratification of contract by government, Exxonmobil will carry out work program as operator with an 80 percent working interest