BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 30 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Exxonmobil announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana
* Exxonmobil - Snoek well encounters more than 82 feet (25 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs
* Exxonmobil - well is located about 5 miles southeast of Liza-1 discovery
* Exxonmobil - Exxonmobil continues to evaluate full resource potential of broader Stabroek area
* Exxonmobil - following completion of Snoek well, Stena Carron drillship has moved back to Liza area to drill Liza-4 well
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results