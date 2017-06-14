June 14 Exxonmobil
* Exxonmobil announces successful muruk sidetrack production
test
* Positive production well test results from Muruk 1
sidetrack 3 well in Papua New Guinea North Highlands
* Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well successfully flowed gas at a rate
of 16 million standard cubic feet per day
miles northwest of hides gas field
* Production test confirms muruk as a potentially
significant new discovery close to existing PNG LNG
infrastructure
