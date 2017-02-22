Feb 22 ExxonMobil
* ExxonMobil announces 2016 reserves
* Says proved reserves were 20 billion oil-equivalent
barrels at year-end 2016, inclusive of a net reduction of 3.3
billion oil-equivalent barrels from 2015
* Says ExxonMobil's reserves life at current production
rates is 13 years
* Says as a result of very low prices during 2016, certain
quantities of liquids, natural gas no longer qualified as proved
reserves under SEC guidelines
* Says overall, corporation's resource base totaled more
than 91 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2016
* Says 800 million oil-equivalent barrels in North America
did not qualify as proved reserves, due to acceleration of
projected economic end-of-field life
* Says 2016 reserves changes reflect new developments,
revisions, extensions to existing fields resulting from
drilling, studies, analysis of reservoir performance
* Says quantities that no longer qualified as proved
reserves included entire 3.5 billion barrels of bitumen at Kearl
in Alberta, Canada
