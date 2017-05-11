Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Exxonmobil
* ExxonMobil to acquire one of world's largest aromatics plants
* Its Singapore affiliate has reached an agreement with Jurong Aromatics Corporation PTE Ltd to acquire its plant located on Jurong Island in Singapore.
* Expects to complete transaction in second half of 2017
* Deal will increase ExxonMobil's Singapore aromatics production to over 3.5 million tonnes per year, of which 1.8 million tonnes is paraxylene. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices