* ExxonMobil to acquire one of world's largest aromatics plants

* Its Singapore affiliate has reached an agreement with Jurong Aromatics Corporation PTE Ltd to acquire its plant located on Jurong Island in Singapore.

* Expects to complete transaction in second half of 2017

* Deal will increase ExxonMobil's Singapore aromatics production to over 3.5 million tonnes per year, of which 1.8 million tonnes is paraxylene.