April 27 Tobii AB

* Q1 net sales sek 261 million (252)

* Q1 operating loss amounted to SEK -56 million vs -17 million in Q1 2016

* Says Q1 was characterized by significant investments in product development in all three business units

* Net sales declined 1 pct adjusted for currency effects compared with the corresponding period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)