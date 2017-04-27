BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Tobii AB
* Q1 net sales sek 261 million (252)
* Q1 operating loss amounted to SEK -56 million vs -17 million in Q1 2016
* Says Q1 was characterized by significant investments in product development in all three business units
* Net sales declined 1 pct adjusted for currency effects compared with the corresponding period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.