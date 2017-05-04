BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eyegate submits investigational device exemption (ide) filing for second pilot study of ocular bandage gel
* Eyegate pharmaceuticals inc - review process is expected to take a minimum of 30 days
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million