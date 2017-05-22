BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant Pharmaceuticals for EGP-437 for post-operative ocular inflammation and pain in ocular surgery patients
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc - granted Valeant exclusive, worldwide commercial and manufacturing rights to co's EyeGate II delivery system and EGP-437 combination product
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals - co is eligible to receive developmental and sales-based milestones totaling up to about $99.0 million, royalties on valeant's net sales of product
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.