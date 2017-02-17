Feb 17 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG:

* FY profit after tax increases by approx. 45 percent to 5.85 million euros ($6.23 million)

* FY EBIT rose 6.5 percent to 10.24 million euros from 9.61 million euros a year earlier

* FY sales rose by 52 percent to 3.53 million euros, compared with 2.32 million euros in the same period of the previous year

* For the current financial year 2016/2017 expects a further substantial increase in profit