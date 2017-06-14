BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:
* LAUNCHES NEW REAL ESTATE PROJECT IN GERMANY WITH A VOLUME OF 170 MILLION EUROS
* FOR THIS PURPOSE, JOINT VENTURE WAS FORMED, IN WHICH EYEMAXX HOLDS 50.1 PERCENT STAKE AND DIE DEUTSCHE IMMOBILIEN ENTWICKLUNGS AG HOLDS A 49.9 PERCENT STAKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28