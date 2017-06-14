June 14 EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* LAUNCHES NEW REAL ESTATE PROJECT IN GERMANY WITH A VOLUME OF 170 MILLION EUROS

* FOR THIS PURPOSE, JOINT VENTURE WAS FORMED, IN WHICH EYEMAXX HOLDS 50.1 PERCENT STAKE AND DIE DEUTSCHE IMMOBILIEN ENTWICKLUNGS AG HOLDS A 49.9 PERCENT STAKE​