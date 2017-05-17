BRIEF-Sharp Pres says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse 1st section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
May 17Ezaki Glico Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned subsidiary Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. in Singapore on June 1
* Says new unit will be mainly engaged in business control and marketing activities in ASEAN area
* Says unit will be capitalized at about 1.50 billion yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T7LOFu
Further company coverage:
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.