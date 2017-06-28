BRIEF-Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
June 28 EZconn Corp :
* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$3.3 per share for 2016
* Ex-dividend date July 13
* Last date before book closure July 16 with book closure period from July 17 to July 21
* Record date July 21
* Payment date is Aug. 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Mcyv2r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES