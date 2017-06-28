June 28 EZconn Corp :

* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$3.3 per share for 2016

* Ex-dividend date July 13

* Last date before book closure July 16 with book closure period from July 17 to July 21

* Record date July 21

* Payment date is Aug. 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Mcyv2r

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)