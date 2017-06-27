June 27 EZCORP Inc-

* EZCORP announces private offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2024

* EZCORP Inc - expects to grant an option to initial purchasers for up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes

* EZCORP - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay all borrowings outstanding under senior secured credit facility, which will be terminated

* EZCORP Inc - company may also use net proceeds from this offering to retire a portion of its outstanding 2.125% cash convertible senior notes due 2019